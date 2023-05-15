Water main repair to close Mackie-Coldstream Creek intersection

Photo: District of Coldstream Coldstream Creek Road reduced to a single lane shown in blue, and Mackie Drive closure in red.

A Coldstream intersection will be partially closed on Tuesday.

The intersection of Mackie Drive and Coldstream Creek Road will be impacted by water main repair works.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Coldstream Creek Road at Mackie Drive will be reduced to one lane. There will also be no access to Mackie Drive from Coldstream Creek Road.

The disruptions are shown with the single lane marked in blue and the road closure in red.

Drivers can use Howe Drive as an alternative route.