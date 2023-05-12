Westwold resident's acreage has been underwater for almost two weeks

Photo: Diane McCannel

Water has been flooding Diane McCannel's Westwold property for almost two weeks, causing serious problems.

McCannel owns 43 acres along Douglas Lake Road that have been enveloped by the Salmon River.

The flooding began at the end of April and, as of Thursday, water was still flowing across her land.

Hers is one of several properties impacted by flooding in the farming community between Vernon and Kamloops on Highway 97.

The water has already damaged fencing, allowing her three horses to escape.

Fortunately, the horses are well trained and McCannel says they returned unharmed.

Because her fields are underwater, she won't be getting any grass this year, so will have to purchase feed for her animals.

McCannel has been on the property for 17 years and seen natural disasters before.

In 2017, she said a flash flood raged across her land, but that only lasted a couple of days. She also got through the White Rock Lake wildfire of 2021, which she suspects is adding to current situation.

“In 2017, everything got rearranged (by the flood) ,and then the fire came and everything has been worse since then,” she said, adding she is seeing burned logs floating onto her property.

“The root systems are not absorbing moisture because there is no root system.”

McCannel fears a new flood path has been created and she will have to endure flooding every year.

“There's no grass for them to eat. That's why I bought this place was for a pasture for my horses,” she said.

If she re-seeds her fields after the water recedes and floods return next year, it will all be for naught.

“There is no sense in doing that until the actual issue is fixed,” said McCannel.

She says a berm needs to be installed along the river.

McCannel says her well has also been compromised by the flood waters.

She has filled out a disaster relief application and is now waiting to see what will and won't be approved.