Downtown Vernon rainbow crosswalk getting a makeover

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon’s downtown rainbow crosswalk is getting a facelift.

The City of Vernon will be repainting the 30th Avenue crosswalk – but first needs to remove the existing one.

The city says 30th Avenue will be closed to traffic between 33rd and 34th Streets between 4:30 and 6 p.m. today.

Traffic will be detoured onto 32nd Avenue.

To apply new, brightly coloured markings, the existing crosswalk needs to be removed, the city said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

This is to give the new markings to a clean surface to adhere to.

The new rainbow crosswalk will be installed after the May Long weekend.