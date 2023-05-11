Downtown Vernon rainbow crosswalk getting a makeover

Photo: Chelsey Mutter
Vernon’s downtown rainbow crosswalk is getting a facelift.
The City of Vernon will be repainting the 30th Avenue crosswalk – but first needs to remove the existing one.
The city says 30th Avenue will be closed to traffic between 33rd and 34th Streets between 4:30 and 6 p.m. today.
Traffic will be detoured onto 32nd Avenue.
To apply new, brightly coloured markings, the existing crosswalk needs to be removed, the city said in a press release Thursday afternoon.
This is to give the new markings to a clean surface to adhere to.
The new rainbow crosswalk will be installed after the May Long weekend.