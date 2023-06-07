Vernon chamber puts on governance training workshop

Photo: Vernon Chamber of Commerce

North Okanagan non-profits have an opportunity to learn more about governance best practices.

This Friday, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is hosting a governance training workshop at the Best Western Premier Hotel.

The event will be facilitated by Deb McClelland, with OnBoard Training.

“There is a proud history of non-profits locally, and we are grateful for those residents who volunteer their time as directors on boards that provide important social services as well as cultural, sport and economic programs,” says Dan Proulx, general manager at the chamber.

“It’s important that boards of directors have an understanding of governance and how they can help their organization succeed. We believe that this workshop with Deb McClelland provides a significant educational opportunity for non-profits.”

McClelland will provide an overview on board governance, including the role of a board, bylaws, terms of reference, strategic plans, meeting agendas, director recruitment, effective committee and the annual performance review of the organization’s senior employee.

McClelland has studied board governance for over 20 years, primarily through the Governance Group in Vancouver. She has served on many national and provincial boards over the span of 35 years, as well as 19 years as executive director of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce.

For more information and to register, click here.