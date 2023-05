Photo: RDNO

Upgrades to Vernon's BX Dog Park are complete.

The popular park has reopened for two-legged and four-legged patrons, the Regional District of North Okanagan says.

Old wood-fibre paths have been replaced with gravel to make them more accessible and weather-resilient, the RDNO says.

The Mutrie Dog Park is now closed from May 10 to 26 for similar pathway upgrades, plus the addition of shade trees and a water fountain.