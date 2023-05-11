OKIB rescinds some evacuation orders

UPDATE 5:07 p.m.

More good news for OKIB residents.

Today, the Okanagan Indian Band rescinded the evacuation order for beach front properties between Raven Road and #209 Saskatoon Road.

Residents can now return to their properties if they're in this area.

BC Hydro services may have been disconnected as a precaution during the emergency. The First Nation's Facebook page says to reconnect service follow these steps:

Individual landowners in areas where the evacuation order area has been rescinded will need to get a sign off from a certified electrician to request BC Hydro reconnect their electricity. Phone BC Hydro to provide the certified electrician’s okay to reconnect.

ORIGINAL: 2:24 p.m.

Some good news for residents of Parker Cove in the wake of recent flooding.

The Okanagan Indian Band says helicopter flights over the watershed indicate there is no longer enough snowpack to create significant changes in freshet flow or flood danger.

However, people are reminded fast-flowing water can still pose a threat and the public is advised to stay clear of creeks and rivers.

A section of Parker Cove, as well as an area of beachfront, was placed under evacuation order last week when Whiteman's Creek turned into a raging torrent, causing significant damage to the neighbourhood.

Rapid damage assessments of affected properties were expected to begin today.

The Emergency Social Services centre will be open until 6 p.m. today. Evacuees should have extensions done by Friday as the ESS will be closed from May 13 to 15.

Currently, ESS supports are being extended until May 18 and will begin tapering off soon.

Meanwhile, swollen creeks have washed a significant amount of debris into Okanagan Lake, and boaters in the north arm of the lake are advised to exercise caution.

The OKIB also reminds that there is no access properties south of Whiteman’s Creek through Parker’s Cove. Falcon Avenue is still considered closed to non-emergency personnel and is an evacuated area.

The band has also received notice of drones being flown in the evacuation area.

“We would like to remind everyone that drones are not permitted within evacuation order areas. We would also ask that out of respect for evacuated residents that people refrain from flying drones or trespassing into the evacuation order area,” the band said.