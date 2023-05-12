Artisan chairs to brighten 2900 Plaza again this summer

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Downtown Vernon Association's artisan chair project is back for another summer.

The DVA is putting out a call to local artists to paint Adirondack chairs that will be a colourful feature on the 2900 Plaza.

The 2900 block closure will return for July and August with activities and entertainment, picnic tables and more spilling out onto 30th Avenue.

The unique creations will ultimately be auctioned off, with proceeds going back to the artist.

Once artist selections are made, the DVA will provide the chair.

Artists "will need to assemble, paint and weather-proof the chair with the understanding that it will be used regularly and outside for two months," the DVA says.

"We treat them with great care because, not only are they a wonderful, unique piece of art, at the end of August, beginning of September, we will hold an online auction with all the proceeds from the chairs going straight back to the artist," says the DVA's Peter Kaz.

More than $3,100 was raised in the auction last year.

Interested artists should email [email protected].

Chairs must be complete by June 23.