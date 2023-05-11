LifeLabs bringing new patient service centre to Vernon this summer

Photo: LifeLabs

A new medical diagnostics lab is coming to Vernon.

LifeLabs will open a patient service centre this summer at Polson Place Mall.



The news follows reports of hours-long waits at medical labs in Vernon over the past year and a critical shortage of lab staff at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and across the country that has left many patients waiting weeks or even months for needed tests and bloodwork.

"We are honoured to be able to extend our expertise and over 60 years of experience to the Okanagan," CEO Charles Brown said in a press release.

"We look forward to celebrating this milestone with the community and forging new relationships with healthcare providers and customers.”



The centre's hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

It will provide residents with access to blood collection, Holter monitoring and electrocardiography services on both a walk-in and appointment basis.

Customers will be able to use the free digital MyCareCompass portal, which allows them to view results and book appointments.



LifeLabs has served Canadian communities for more than 60 years and its locations see over 20,000 customers daily. Its seven laboratories run 150,000 tests every day.