Bridge, barn removed from Westwold property as Salmon River causes heavy erosion

A lot of damage has been done, but Sterett Mercer has nothing but praise for all the help he's received as the raging Salmon River threatens his property.

The river that flows through Westwold north of Vernon on Highway 97 began heavily eroding his property and that of his neighbours on Douglas Lake Road earlier this week.

The torrent eroded sections of Douglas Lake Road as well as undermined large trees and an outbuilding on his property.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District declared a state of emergency in the area, and Mercer says officials were quick to respond.

“Two of the three major problems that led to the emergency declaration have already been resolved,” Mercer says.

“There's a long way to go in terms of recovery and rebuilding on my property, and others along the Salmon River, because the river has eroded the stream banks and taken away farmland, fencing, structures, and other important things for farming and livestock production along the river,” he said Thursday.

A bridge to his property has been removed to prevent it being washed away, and a pole barn that was being undermined by the current was removed this morning.

A large tree that was washed into the creek has also been removed.

All three could have threatened properties and bridges downstream if they they had been washed away.

“They've got the pole barn down, they've got the bridge in a safe place, so I think they've almost got this emergency wrapped up."

One other outbuilding on his property is at risk, but is not currently being undermined by the rushing water.

"My neighbours along Douglas Lake Road have offered help and support, despite many of them having never met me in person because I have only been out there around a year," Mercer said.

"They are also experiencing flooding and damage ... they need help too."

He suspects changes to the river's course may be a result of altered runoff patterns in the wake of 2021's White Rock Lake wildfire.

Their water woes may not be over yet.

The spring melt will continue at a rapid pace with Environment Canada calling for of unseasonably high temperatures of 30 C in the region by Monday.