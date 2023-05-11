Active Living Centre preparations underway, architect, contractor to be chosen

Photo: City of Vernon

The development process for Vernon's new Active Living Centre is well underway.

The City of Vernon says it is preparing for construction of the recreation facility at Kin Race Track Athletic Park with an integrated project delivery team currently in the process of requests for proposals for architect and general contractor services.

An architect is expected to be chosen by mid-May, and a general contractor in early June.

Meanwhile, Colliers Project Leaders has been chosen as IPD advisor for the project.

Integrated project delivery merges all involved parties into a single, shared multi-party contract in place of the traditional design-bid-build relationship.

The team-focused approach is being led by Chris Sheel, the city's manager of procurement, and Doug Ross, former director of recreation services.

A four-month validation phase will provide preliminary design, intensive cost estimating, and an agree-upon target cost for the project.

Members of the IPD team will tour facilities in other municipalities to gather information and inspiration for the design of the Active Living Centre.

Additional public consultation will take place between June and December to help refine the final design of the facility.

An October 2022 referendum approved borrowing of up to $121 million for the project.

Its projected opening date is September 2026.

A new Active Living Centre project website will be launched in coming weeks, and residents will be able to follow the work's progress. Members of the IPD team will also be at a capital works open house on May 30, with more details to come.