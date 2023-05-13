Ride Don't Hide fundraiser to be held in Vernon June 11

Photo: Shutterstock

Riding together makes the road easier, and next month the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District will host the Ride Don't Hide event.

The pandemic, the climate crisis, the economy, the war, injustice, unrest, uncertainty — it's a lot to cope with, and now that COVID-19 is moving to endemic, related stress and anxiety are becoming chronic.

This year CMHA Vernon is raising funds for youth in the community with the ride that is taking place at Polson Park June 11.

“We know that if help is provided to young people early in their lives, it can prevent small problems from becoming big ones. And yet only one in five children receive appropriate mental health services,” CMHA said in a press release.

“Healthy emotional and social development in our early years lays the foundation for mental health and resilience. Did you know only 70 per cent of persons with a mental illness see their symptoms begin before age 18? Mental illness affects 1.2 million of our children and youth.”

CMHA Vernon helps to fill gaps in the system, provide care before a crisis and help keep young people well, taking the pressure off hospitals and doctors in an acute-care system already overburdened by COVID-19.

“We provide essential mental health supports programs and services, but demand for services is higher than ever. We need your help. None of us can do this alone.”

To register, click here.