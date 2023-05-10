Vernon Aquatic Centre clears pool after suspected chlorine leak

Photo: City of Vernon

Swimmers at Vernon Aquatic Centre were forced to leave the pool Wednesday afternoon after the chlorine alarm was activated.

City spokesperson Christy Poirier says the incident happened “at 1:45 p.m. and the public was cleared out of the swimming pool as a precaution.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the aquatic centre by an automated alarm monitoring system.

Poirier says “the chlorine detection system reported chlorine levels below what would be considered harmful, so the aquatic centre was not evacuated.”

A decision was made to close the pool to the public until staff could complete an investigation and restart the disinfection system safely.

Recreation Services maintenance staff found a potential source of the leak and completed repairs to the system.

The chlorine system has been reset and is being monitored. The pool was reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“No injuries were reported during the incident,” says Poirier.