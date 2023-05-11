Coldstream confirms Maven Lane as operator of new daycare centres

Photo: Maven Lane

Maven Lane’s family of childcare services is growing.

The District of Coldstream has confirmed it will lease two sites to the daycare provider starting June 1.

The new Coldstream Community Hall on Kalamalka Road and Lavington Park site on School Road will both be leased to the North Okanagan Child Care Society, the District of Coldstream said in a press release, Wednesday.

Coldstream will collect a lease payment of just $1 per building for the next three years.

Paperwork is being finalized by both parties.

The community hall is expected to open this month. The daycare at the hall will include spaces for 84 children.