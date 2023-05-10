Vernon's Men’s Shed looks to expand movement across region

Photo: Men's Shed Vernon

Vernon's Men’s Shed is looking to spread its wings and grow the movement.

The Men's Shed is a place to gather, create personal and community projects, and improve mental health through meaningful activity.

The local group offers shop and social spaces for men to build relationships, learn and share skills, lead healthier lives, and give back to North Okanagan communities.

It's hosting an event this Friday for members, other B.C. sheds, and anyone interested in starting one in their town.

It takes place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 7158 Meadowlark Rd, across from Swan lake.



Visitors will learn about Men's Shed "and the physical, mental, and social benefits members enjoy."

The day will include a tour of the shed, discussion groups, and lunch provided by United Way.

"It's a great chance to meet shedders, find out what sheds are doing, and explore how you could start a shed in your community," organizers say.

The shed hopes to grow the movement throughout the Okanagan and neighbouring regions by building "meaning into men's lives by engaging hands, hearts, and minds."



There are more than 2,500 Men's Shed around the world, 75 in Canada, and 35 in B.C.

Vernon's offers shop and social spaces for men to build relationships, learn and share skills, lead healthier lives, and give back to the community.

Contact Friesen at [email protected] or 306-537-6629.