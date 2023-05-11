Fundraising for childcare at Okanagan College in Vernon makes push for final $750,000

Photo: Okanagan College

Student parents at Okanagan College's Kalamalka campus will soon be getting a little help.

The college's Plant a Seed Day is part of the Sunflower Campaign and aims to raise money for a childcare centre at the forthcoming student housing project on campus.

Students and staff at Okanagan College will be prioritized for spots in the centre, says Sasha Carter with the Okanagan College Foundation.

"It will be open to the community if spaces are available," Carter added. "It's important to note that 44 more seats anywhere actually opens up 44 more seats within community."

The college foundation is looking for $750,000 to finish the childcare space, having already raised over $2 million, including a donation from former instructor Lloyd Davies.

Davies and his wife Janet Armstrong kicked off the campaign by donating $500,000.

Now, the duo are matching donations in the Month of May up to $50,000, with an additional $30,000 being matched by the foundation.

Davies says it was disheartening to see students struggling with childcare while trying to take classes.

“I always noticed that students who had kids were always having really big challenges with child care,” he said during a fundraising event Wednesday.

“Whenever I asked when the child care centre here was going to be built, I was always told it's gonna be ‘Oh, sometime in the future, it's in the plans.’ So when I retired, my wife and I decided that maybe it was time for us to kickstart the program.”

Kellie Giroux is a current student at Okanagan College with four kids. She says having the childcare centre will mean more support for parents like her.

“It's challenging, more the financial part, so if the childcare was available, then I could go to a salon and work, but without that, I can only do so much with family help.”

The centre is expected to open sometime in 2024. It will be operated by Maven Lane.

Wednesday's Plant a Seed Day fundraiser raised $41,762.