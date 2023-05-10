Salmon River flooding swallows valuable farmland in Westwold

Contributed Sterett Mercer

Sterett Mercer is watching in disbelief as flood waters wash his land away.

Mercer lives on Douglas Lake Road in Westwold, where the Salmon River runs through his property.

“I think about one or two acres of land have eroded away on my property,” Mercer said Wednesday of flooding that started over the weekend.

“It seemed like a foot more of land was gone every time I checked during the worst of the flooding.”

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has declared a state of local emergency for his property, stating “the flooding event poses an existing or imminent threat to people and property.”

Mercer has only owned the property less than a year.

He says he has witnessed “tremendous land loss and total devastation of the riverbanks.”

He attributes changes to the river's path to previous floods and wildfires.

“Based on imagery from Google Earth, I can see how what was a stable river for many, many years changed course during flooding in 2017 and now again in 2023, eroding away land each time and further destabilizing the riverbanks,” he says.

Along with land erosion, Mercer’s access bridge is falling into the river, and his barns are now on the river’s edge.

He's worried about how he'll be able to follow through with plans to import dressage horses from Germany for breeding once he gets farm status.

Even more concerning to Mercer is what’s being lost on either side of him.

“Others on the Salmon River do have farm status, and (they) are losing hay fields,” he said.