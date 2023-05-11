Marathon tattoo event in Vernon to raise money for Children's Hospital

Photo: Five Fathoms Tattoo

Tattoo artists from across British Columbia will converge on Vernon for a fundraising event May 21.

Hosted by Five Fathoms Tattoo, the event will raise money for BC Children’s Hospital.

Two dozen tattoo artists will volunteer their time, with all proceeds going to the hospital.

Doors open at 8 a.m. at the 31st Avenue tattoo parlour, and owner Nick Matovich says they'll continue tattooing all long as possible.

“With 12 stations rolling for 14 hours or longer, we’re able to do roughly between 90 and 100 tattoos, hopefully,” Matovich says.

Artists will come with a sheet of designs for people to choose from. Tattoos will range in size from as small as a toonie to as big as the palm of your hand. Prices start at $50.

“Even if someone is getting a tattoo that takes a bit longer, they're donating more … because it's reflective of how long it takes to do that tattoo,” says Matovich

It’s been four years since the last fundraiser, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous events raised as much as $30,000.

“We're hoping to get around that mark this time, like $30,000 or over would be a pretty good accomplishment, I think,” he says.

It’s a cause that hits home for Matovich. His daughter was born with a heart condition, and his family has spent time in and out of BC Children's.

“I just think that there's no more deserving cause in this province than that place,” he said. “Kids don't deserve crappy stuff happening to them.”

All supplies for the day will be donated by Good Guy Tattoo Supply. Local businesses have donated prizes, and the shop will be organizing a raffle as well.

A local stylist will also be offering haircuts for donations for those in line, and food will be available to purchase. All money made will be donated.

Musicians Tidal Baby and Dragstrip Devils will be playing on the street.