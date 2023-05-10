RCMP investigate luring attempt near Vernon elementary school

Photo: Google Street View

Vernon RCMP are investigating a luring incident near Alexis Park Elementary School.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report that an unknown man in a brown vehicle had approached a child who was walking to school.

The incident happened on the 4200 block of 35th Street.

Police say the driver "called out several times, trying to get the child to come over to his vehicle, even offering a gift if the child got in."

The student continued walking, and a parent who was nearby noticed what was happening and went over to the vehicle.

As the parent approached, the suspect drove away.

Officers immediately patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the suspect or vehicle, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The suspect is described as a 40 to 50-year-old man with a moustache or goatee, wearing light brown clothing, driving an older, brown station wagon.

"We are working closely in partnership with School District 22 and to ensure the necessary steps are taken to keep our students safe," Terleski said in a press release.

"The student did the right thing by recognizing and staying away from an unsafe situation. We can't reinforce enough that establishing safe habits for interacting with strangers starts at home. Make safety conversations with your children a regular thing; it gives them confidence and helps prepare them so they know what to do if they are ever in an unsafe situation."

Police are seeking the public's help to identify the suspect.

Anyone who lives or was driving in the area is asked to check for security or dashcam video that may have caught the incident. If so, contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-7313.