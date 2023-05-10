RDNO rescinds May 5 boil water advisory for Grindrod

Photo: RDNO

A boil-water advisory for Grindrod residents has been lifted.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says the notice to boil water issued May 5 is no longer in effect.

Outdoor water restrictions have also been lifted.

The normal summer outdoor watering restriction will remain, and GRW customers are advised to adhere to a sprinkler schedule which allows houses with even numbers to water on Sunday, Wednesday and Fridays between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Homes with odd numbers can water Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with no watering allowed by anyone on Mondays.

The RDNO cautions residents to be wise with their water use and follow the schedule to avoid added restrictions.

Customers are also encouraged to consider ways to irrigate as efficiently as possible. Over-drawing on the system can affect the safety of drinking water, and if demand is consistently high, the water authority may have to prohibit all outdoor use.

Even under water restrictions, residents may water any time by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle.

Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots. For more information, visit rdno.ca/restrictions.