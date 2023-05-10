High-profile commercial corner for sale in Vernon's north end

Photo: Royal LePage

A high-profile commercial block has gone on the market in the north end of Vernon.

The multi-lot listing at the corner of 48th Avenue and 27th Street includes properties currently occupied by Scotia Bank, Capri Insurance, Attridge Ski & Board Shop, and Secure Rite Mobile Storage.

The businesses are not included in the sale.

A fourth lot is currently vacant.

In total, they make up 3.88 acres in the busy commercial area anchored by the Village Green Shopping Centre, across the street.

The package is listed for $9.25 million.

Listing realtor Steve Laursen with Royal LePage Kelowna Commercial says the offering is an "exceptional opportunity" to acquire "prime commercially zones land" situated on a "vibrant corner."

"This property showcases tremendous potential for redevelopment, boasting multiple structures that generate income from the current tenants.

"Positioned on a major arterial route, this rare combination of four lots makes it an ideal site for re-imagination into multi-family or commercial development."