Vernon boat builder KingFisher to hold career fair in search of welders

Photo: KingFisher Boats

Calling all welders. Vernon's KingFisher Boats is in need of a few good hands to work in its welding department.

The boat building company is holding a career fair May 13.

The invitation is open to all experienced and entry-level welders. Anyone interested is encouraged to stop by the factory anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday.

"We are excited to welcome prospective employees," says human resources manager Randy Chretien. "Our team is dedicated to building quality boats, and we are looking for individuals who share our passion for excellence.

"We invite all interested welders to come and meet our team, learn about our company, and see why KingFisher Boats is a great place to work."

KingFisher has been recognized as one of Canada's best managed companies, with a commitment to providing employees with excellent benefits, profit sharing, and education and training opportunities.

If would-be welders are without helmets and gloves for Saturday's career fair, KingFisher will provide them.

FMore information on job opportunities can be found here.