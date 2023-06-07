Satoca: A familiy's journey from South Africa to Canada

Tracey Prediger

Mark and Dominique Hope are like many young parents – they only want what’s best for their children.

For the Hopes, that meant moving more than 16,000 kilometres from Cape Town, South Africa, to Vernon.

They were concerned with Cape Town’s skyrocketing crime rate, political unrest and economic instability.

“From a security point of view and a future for our kids, we unfortunately felt we needed to leave if we could,” says Mark.

Their process to move here began in 2019 when the couple applied for the BC Nominee Program through the provincial government to be accepted as entrepreneur immigrants.

The nominee program invites non-Canadians to bring their talents and business ideas and to smaller centres to spur economic growth.

The process is thorough, requiring business plans, police checks and verification of a net worth of more than $300,000.

With all requirements met, it was time to move and open up shop – Satoca. The name came from their journey: South Africa to Canada.

They’re Canada’s first importer of Titan Racing bicycles, manufactured in South Africa. Mark is hoping the unfamiliar brand is embraced for its quality.

“At Satoca, we’re trying to fill in the missing middle,” says Domonique. “Anyone who can’t afford to spend $4,000 to $8,000 on a bike, but you want something more substantial than a bike from the supermarket, that’s what we’ve got.”

Satoca also stocks youth bikes.

They opened while still missing a full-time bike mechanic, noting they are hard to come by during the ongoing labour shortage.

Ben Tombs of Sky Ride cycle concurs.

“There’s just nowhere in Canada for someone to go to get trained, there’s only a school in the States," Tombs says.

The Hopes received applications from as far away as Tunisia, South America and France, but are unable to sponsor any foreign workers as they are temporary residents themselves.

“We love it here, the kids are doing great, and we are definitely going to be better prepared for next winter,” Mark says.