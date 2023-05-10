Watershed watch on OKIB as heat wave forecast

Photo: OKIB

Watersheds above the Okanagan Indian Band reserve received six millimetres of rain Monday evening, and crews were out again Tuesday to monitor creek levels in response.

There's a low chance of rain today before a warming trend over the next seven days, with temperatures into the 30s by the weekend, raising concern for accelerated snowmelt at higher elevations in the wake of recent flooding on the Westside at Parker Cove.

"Equipment demobilization will be taking place this week with mitigation efforts being lifted out of flood-affected areas," the band said Tuesday.

OKIB crews continue to do regular creek checks and provide feedback to the Emergency Operations Centre.

Current creek reports across the reserve are now within regular flow rates for spring freshet season, the band said, and re-entry planning is taking place for flood-affected areas.

"The management team at Parker Cove is actively working on restoring services to the affected area and co-ordinating on re-entry planning with the OKIB EOC."

Evacuees affected by the flood who have insurance are advised to contact their insurance providers to start insurance claims.