Vernon seeks expressions of interest for 'kill-to-scare' goose reduction plan

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A much-delayed program to reduce the number of geese at Vernon's beaches and parks appears to be making a comeback.

The City of Vernon had been seeking federal authorization for a goose cull since 2021, but scaled that back to a "kill-to-scare" program in 2022.

Kill to scare means dominant geese in flocks would be killed to deter the other birds from returning.

It's an approach that was opposed by the Animal Alliance of Canada, which said such an effort would be "doomed to failure."

The city is now seeking expressions of interest from contractors "for the tracking and removal of geese through a kill-to-scare program

The city says the program will be conducted in areas highly frequented by geese, including Paddlewheel Park, Kin Beach, Lakeshore Park, Marshall Fields, and Polson Park.

Qualified proponents should ... be able to articulate and have the ability to execute in a safe manner at the specified parks, and provide education to the public if required," the city says.

Submission deadline is June 1.

The cost of a kill-to-scare program was pegged at $15,000 a year in 2022. The original plan for a cull of 150 birds would have cost $40,000.

Federal agencies told the city they were too busy to approve a cull in 2021 due to the complexity of the permit and a lack of resources during the pandemic.

The city is seeking to reduce the local resident (non-migrating) goose population by 100-150 birds.

The Okanagan has an estimated population of 2,500 Canada geese.

An egg program has been running for 16 throughout the Okanagan to control their numbers.