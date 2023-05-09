City of Vernon looking for ways to improve senior living

Photo: Tracey Prediger

As a gerontologist, Mariam Larson has provided guidance that makes life better for seniors in many communities.

She shared her experience at the Schubert Centre, Tuesday, as part of the City Vernon’s engagement process to create an “age and dementia friendly” community.

“Housing intersects with aging, transportation intersects with aging, health care intersects…” Larson says.

“Where you live and how you access transportation impact your ability to stay connected to your community as you get older,” she explains.

Larson’s project involvement so far has been focused on the Lower Mainland, but with a senior population of 28% according to the latest census, Vernon is hoping to learn from her experience.

In New West Minister, she helped develop a seniors toolkit to keep up their political engagement. She kept hearing ‘too many sessions were being held at 7 o’clock on a rainy October night,’ keeping seniors from attending meetings in person.

Separating bike paths from pedestrians was a result of feedback from Burnaby. “The city changed their policy and upped expectations for developers to plan for divided and wider pathways,” she says.

The City of Vernon wants to hear from “all voices,” says long-range planner Barbara Everdene, who is hoping to take the results of public input to council in mid-September.

The consultation process is open to anyone with a senior in their life, whether it’s adult children or caregivers.

The information is being gathered in conjunction with the province and is based on World Health Organizations’ impacts on aging data.

Anywhere there is room for improvement of services or gaps that need to be filled to better meet the needs of seniors, is the kind of feedback Everdene is hoping for. Concerns could be over lack of communication, recreation, or issues that hinder transportation and mobility.

Carol, 78, is worried about her friend group’s ability to keep up with inflation.

“We are all on a fixed income and our pensions aren't going up the way everything else is,” she says. "I'd like to see a price freeze on rents for seniors, but I don't think the city can do anything about that."

Everdene realizes concerns like housing, public transportation and health care may cross over municipal and provincial jurisdictions, but encourages residents to make the comments anyway.

“Wherever there is a need to do something better, we want to hear about it,” Everdene says. "Even if it's not in our jurisdiction, we may have some influence."