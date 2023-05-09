Vernon Pickleball Association pushes for expansion help, notes inflation pressure

Photo: Vernon Pickleball Association

Vernon Pickleball Association hopes the city will be able to make a decision on help with the next phase of its expansion before construction costs go up.

The VPA asked council on Monday for a $200,000 grant to build a reception area and washrooms.

Council accepted the presentation, but will need to wait to debate the request.

VPA president Myron Hocevar reminded council how important timing is as costs continue to climb with inflation.

Costs used in the VPA's presentation were "soft" quotes that came in "last week," he said.

"The sooner we can get at it, the more likely we can keep the costs as low as possible for everybody involved," said Hocevar.

VPA would put up $500,000 of its own money for the expansion, and is asking for "a little city help to finish the project."

Coun. Akbal Mund congratulated the association on its work so far.

"No other group, that I can think of, has raised this amount of money to build a facility,” said Mund. "I think what you're asking for is very reasonable. You want to finish a facility."

VPA is looking to add washrooms, an administration area, reception area and social space for players.

The association added that doubling the ask to $400,000 could also pave the parking lot adjacent to the building and add lighting.

"I will state that the only reason you're putting those washrooms in is you're required by the provincial government to put those washrooms in," said Mund. "Because it's a self enclosed building, you have to have washrooms."

Mayor Victor Cumming asked if the club had approached the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee for help.

"No, we have not," said Hocevar. "We have had zero success on grants other than the initial RDNO grant."

The problem, he said, is pickleball still being seen as an old person's sport.

Hocevar said he understands a decision would have to wait, but noted recent projects with large price increases – one being the peanut pool replacement, where the cost jumped by more than $1 million.