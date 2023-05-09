Silver Star multi-use path to cost an additional $831,000

Photo: Google Maps

Vernon's Silver Star multi-use pathway will cost an additional $831,000.

Council approved the extra funding this week to bridge the gap between funding allocated for Phase 2 of the project and a new estimated cost of $3,534,219.

The original budget was approved by council in 2021.

"Inflationary pressure since that time has resulted in significant increases in construction costs," city staff told council.

The $3.5-million second phase will connect to the first, which was completed in 2022.

The next step will extend from 350 metres east of Pleasant Valley Road to BX Elementary School. There, it connects to Phase 1, which goes up to Blackcomb Way.

The city will take $822,730 from transportation development cost charges and $8,310 from infrastructure reserve funding to accommodate the cost increase.

The path was initially announced for $5.9 million.

The project includes the three-metre separated multi-use path, ditching, signalized crosswalks, road realignment, curbs and gutters, along with relocation of catch basins and hydro poles.

Council approved the funding without debate.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the project can visit the 2023 Capital Projects Open House May 30. 5-7 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium.