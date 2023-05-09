Boil-water notice issued for Killiney Beach as runoff increases turbidity

Photo: Thinkstock.com

A boil-water notice has been issued for residents of Killiney Beach.



The notice affects 295 properties connected to the Killiney Beach water system and is the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source from snowpack melt – particularly in areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

To safely consume water from the tap, affected customers are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds.

Once the boiled water is cooled, it may be used for drinking, brushing teeth and washing and preparing food.

Alternatively, use bottled or distilled water.



The boil-water notice will remain in effect until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.