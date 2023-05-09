RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko named Change Maker of the year

Photo: Contributed

RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko has been named Change Maker of the year by BC Business.

The North Okanagan leader was awarded the honour in the magazine's Women of the Year issue.



The fourth annual awards honour nine winners and runners-up "who are redefining what it means to lead the province forward," the magazine says.

Born and raised in the Okanagan, Shatzko was selected as winner in the Change Maker category "due to her impact and ability to drive positive change in B.C."

Says Shatzko: "I often try to ask the question, OK, so the decision for this policy was made 20 years ago – it might have been the right decision then, but is it still applicable now?"



"It's gotten to the point where Shatzko is such a known mover and shaker," says BC Business editor in chief Nathan Caddell, who believes Shatzko has one of the most diverse resumes in the province.

"It comes down to my curiosity and what it looks like to take something from one industry and blend it into another," says Shatzko. "Sometimes, really successful innovations can come out of that."

Shatzko, an artist and public speaker as well as politician has received several accolades the last couple of years.

She was the first Canadian to join the international VV Engage fellowship and was selected as a Canadian delegate to a United Nations' conference on the status of women.

She also serves as president of Impact Toolbox, an Okanagan Regional Library trustee, as well as with the BC Municipal Finance Authority, North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District, and is a senator, graduate teaching assistant, and PhD student at UBC Okanagan.

The magazine used a jury of four prominent women leaders to select this year's award winners.

"We know that they're affecting change in their industries and organizations on a scale that's both wide and deep," said Caddell.

"They come from disparate fields, like construction, venture capital, science, technology and government, and they are making our province proud with their contributions."