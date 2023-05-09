Restrictions in force - no lawn watering in Spallumcheen

Photo: Pixabay

Water restrictions have hit Spallumcheen, effective immediately.

The township has enacted Stage 2 water restrictions, meaning use of sprinklers or irrigation systems to water lawns, gardens, shrubs or trees is prohibited.

Washing driveways, sidewalks, parking lots and exterior building surfaces is also not allowed.

Bylaw officers will be patrolling, and anyone in violation may be subject to fines.

The restrictions apply to all local area service residents on the Hankey, Highland Park, Lansdowne, Pleasant Valley, Round Prairie, Silver Star, and Stardel water systems.

The following activities are allowed if done done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle:

Washing a vehicle, only during prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days.

Watering lawns, gardens, trees, shrubs or landscaped areas not exceeding one acre, only allowed during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days.

Water newly planted things like trees, flowers or vegetables, and newly seeded lawns or new sod, for the following 24 hours.

Residents are also allowed to fill or top up or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain. This is restricted to the Stage 1 watering hours and days.

More information on water restrictions can be found on the Spallumcheen website.