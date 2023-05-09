Provincewide emergency alert system to be tested Wednesday afternoon

Photo: Contributed

A provincewide test of the emergency alert system is planned by Alert Ready on Wednesday.

The City of Vernon is warning residents the 1:55 p.m. test will trigger a siren at Predator Ridge along with audible notifications on TV, radio, and compatible cellphones.

The test is to “increase public awareness about the system … so that Canadians can be ready and prepared in the event of an actual emergency,” the city says.

Along with prompting people to think about their own readiness to handle an emergency, the testing will be a check of the emergency system “to ensure it operates as intended from end to end.”

No action is required by the public during Wednesday’s test, which is expected to last three minutes.

The Alert Ready system and emergency siren are being tested in the midst of Emergency Preparedness Week, which is a national event supported by Public Safety Canada.

You can visit the province's website to learn more about Emergency Preparedness Week, or how to prepare yourself and your household to respond to an emergency.