Debris flow risk subsides at OKIB creeks and watersheds

Photo: OKIB Flood waters subsided over the weekend at Parker Cove.

The risk of a debris flow on Westside creeks has subsided.

The Okanagan Indian Band says helicopter monitoring of creeks and watersheds on the reserve Sunday by a river flow specialist has determined that, bearing a significant weather or erosion event occurring, there is not a significant risk of continued debris flow.

"Dredging operations to remove silt buildups will continue until completed to help alleviate the potential of freshet flows breaching the creek banks again," the band said Monday.

"OKIB crews will continue with monitoring operations within Whiteman’s Creek as well as other creek systems on reserve.

"Mitigation systems will slowly be demobilized this week, such as tiger damns and gabions as freshet flows have begun to be stabilized to the creek banks."

Crews will also begin rapid damage assessments this week of flood-affected areas.

This will help the Emergency Operations Centre gain a greater understanding of flooding impacts and help shape support efforts.

Emergency Support Services provided to evacuees will begin tapering off soon, the band says.

Evacuees affected by the flood should contact their insurance provider as soon as possible to start a claim and get a temporary lodging solution.