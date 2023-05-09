Crossbow use legal for some within city ... but bylaw officers?

Photo: File photo

It's still illegal to fire a crossbow within city limits – unless you're a bylaw officer or other specified user.

The matter came up round the council table Monday in Vernon, when Coun. Teresa Durning questioned a city bylaw's wording.

In the firearms and weapons bylaw, discharging a longbow or crossbow is prohibited “within the corporate boundaries of the city.” However, section nine of the bylaw lays out some exemptions.

Bylaw officers are included in that and are technically allowed to fire a crossbow – however, city officials clarified that they do not carry such weapons.

The following groups are also exempt:

Hunters or predator-control contractors in compliance with the Wildlife Act while on properties larger than two hectares

Bona fide farmers or their designate while engaged in the destruction of predators or the protection of crops, acting in accordance with the Farm Practices Protection (Right to Farm) Act, on a parcel owned or occupied by the farmer

Students of School District 22 during school hours, while being trained in the use of a bow and arrow, and while under the supervision of a teacher or person of responsibility

Individuals involved in an archery competition/practice hosted by a recognized and organized group or archery club meeting safety standards set by the Federation of Canadian Archers

Durning questioned whether the bylaw in its current wording should still be in place, and called for a review of the bylaw's exemptions.

“I think the wording could be better,” said Durning. “And I'm just wondering if we could have a relook at it when we have time.”

Council instructed city administration to complete a “high-level” review of the firearms bylaw. It will not be bringing recommendations to council, but instead will bring forward clarifications.

Coun. Brian Quiring said he helped write the bylaw 11 years ago, and the intention behind the exemptions was to allow orchard owners to kill deer, during season.

“The intent was that if you had an orchard, and you had deer in your orchard, you could whack a deer, legally, with a bow and arrow,” said Quiring.

Any changes to the bylaw would happen after the review and potentially after some "community consultation."