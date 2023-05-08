Public plea sways Vernon council to allow input on Predator Ridge plan

Photo: Predator Ridge

An upset member of the public caused a change in motion at Monday afternoon’s Vernon city council meeting.

The resident questioned why public input was not allowed on a proposed rezoning at Predator Ridge, which prompted council to backtrack.

The man interrupted council wanting to speak, and Mayor Victor Cumming said that public input is not accepted at this point in the process.

City administration said residents of the neighbourhood would be informed of any changes.

It was also noted, in line with new provincial resolutions, that no public input is required. That's because the rezoning would be consistent with the same land use and therefore public input wouldn't be required.

Coun. Akbal Mund said he thought council should allow for input.

“We should change the recommendation ... we have people wanting to speak,” said Mund.

A staff recommendation included an alternative, allowing “the public to make representations to council.”

Mund suggested passing the alternative recommendation and was seconded by Coun. Kari Gares. The motion passed, with input being allowed at a future public hearing.

The proposed rezoning would change a number of properties in Predator Ridge to tourist commercial and residential from the current resort commercial and residential to enable the development of the envisioned Resort Villages project.

The village centre expansion plan, announced in 2022, is expected to play out over several years.

It will add more dining, retail, medical and healthcare services, expanded grocery and community spaces.

Over the past decade, the resort has seen a significant increase in full-time usage by homeowners with 76 per cent of residents now using Predator Ridge as their primary residence.

Development would happen in the primary village from the Clubhouse and Lodge buildings to the front entrance, and a secondary future village located in the Meadows catchment between the No. 7 and 9 holes on the Ridge course.