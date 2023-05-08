Salmon River still at risk of flooding, CSRD warns

Photo: CSRD An excavator pulls a log out from Haines Road Bridge in Silver Creek.

Flooding risk remains in the Salmon Valley and Falkland areas.



"While the rainy weekend weather has abated, residents in flood-prone areas are advised to remain on guard against additional river flooding in the coming days," the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says.

The Shuswap is forecast to see unseasonably warm temperatures later this week, which will rapidly accelerate snow melt from higher elevations.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is keeping its Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 1 for the interim, with sand and sandbags available at the following locations:

Salmon Arm Public Works Yard, 100- 30th St. SE, sand available in parking lot adjacent to Little Mountain Sports Fields

Silver Creek Fire Hall, 1577 Salmon River Rd.

Falkland Fire Hall, 2915 Gyp Rd.

A number of roads have been affected by high water, the CSRD says, and may be closed or require caution to navigate.

"The Salmon River area remains on flood watch. This means that river levels are rising and will approach or exceed bank-full. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

"With water levels rising, it is important to stay safe near fast-running water or flooded areas. Please remember to stay well back from creek banks and use common sense around high water. Ensure children and pets are always supervised."