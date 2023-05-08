Salmon fry to be released in Vernon Creek, tributaries across the Southern Interior

Photo: Casey Richardson Salmon fry release in Penticton.

Prayers will be offered as salmon fry are released into lower Vernon Creek on Tuesday.

It's part of a series of releases by the Okanagan Nation Alliance across the Okanagan-Shuswap aimed at reintroducing salmon to the Columbia River basin and Okanagan Lake/River system.

Fry will be released at 10 a.m. near the creek's outflow into Okanagan Lake.

On Wednesday, there will be a similar release on Six Mile Creek.

That will be followed by releases in Castlegar, Slocan Lake, Revelstoke, Mission Creek in Kelowna, and Wilsey Dam on the Shuswap River.

The fry are raised at a hatchery in Penticton, where this year's salmon release began with a ceremony on May 4.

Thousands of fry were released into the Penticton River Channel as part of the ongoing effort to revitalize the sockeye salmon population in local waterways.

"The salmon has been a very important part of our way of life for thousands and thousands of years," Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel said.

"When I released my salmon, I said a prayer. I asked the creator to look over salmon that are released and give them a safe return back into our lakes and our streams," he said.

The effort has been underway for 19 years and has seen steadily increasing numbers of returning mature fish.

The salmon have a four-year life cycle that sees them spend their first year in the lake before venturing downstream, eventually reaching the ocean, maturing and returning to spawn and die.

Along the way, they are an important food source for wildlife and humans alike.