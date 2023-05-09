Creative Chaos returns to Vernon Recreation Centre next month

Photo: Facebook

One of the biggest community events on the Vernon calendar is just around the corner.

Creative Chaos returns June 2-4 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Organizer Ingrid Baron says the event is fully booked with 226 vendors coming.

"We've got vendors coming from as far away as Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and from across the Okanagan and Interior," Baron says.

"And there's a full slate of entertainment, plus 13 food trucks of all different kinds."

The food trucks will be circled as usual in the outdoor skating rink.

Creative Chaos is Western Canada's largest craft and artisan fair, but it's much more than that.

Visitors can take in and purchase original artworks, from paintings to photography, metal work, pottery, jewelry and more.

"We've got a lot of food vendors coming, from jerky to salad dressings and more ... there's quite a mixture," says Baron.

The annual event typically attracts 10,000 to 15,000 visitors, and admission is free.

A free shuttle from the Schubert Centre and Kal Tire Place will be making the rounds as parking is always at a premium.