Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a missing local woman.

Hailey Lewis-Crowder, 30, was last seen in Vernon on May 6.

Lewis-Crowder is described as: five feet eight inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Hailey is asked contact their local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).