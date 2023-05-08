Vernon open house to focus on creating an 'age-friendly' community

Photo: City of Vernon

Creating an 'age-friendly' community will be among the topics discussed at an open house Tuesday in Vernon.

The Age and Dementia Friendly Community Action Plan open house takes place 10 a.m. to noon at the Schubert Centre.

Residents are invited to share their experiences.

Vernon’s senior population is significantly higher than the national average of 19% in the 2021 census.

The percentage of seniors in Vernon rose from 23% in 2011 to 28% in 2021 – and is expected to continue rising.

Recognizing this, the Vernon Seniors Action Network and City of Vernon are working together to develop Vernon’s first Age- and Dementia-friendly Action Plan.

"Age-friendly communities are set up to help seniors live safely, enjoy good health and stay involved.... Dementia is not a normal part of aging, but the number of people living with dementia is increasing due to population aging. Fear and stigma can make it very isolating for both the person living with dementia and those who care for them," the city says in a press release.

The project aims to create an action plan that can be integrated into other city plans, policies and programs. It also aims to increase service provider capacity, partnerships, and alignment on shared priorities and resource allocations.

A draft community plan is expected to be presented to council in September.