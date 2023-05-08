Jean Minguy youth police academy gets underway in Vernon

Photo: Vernon RCMP

An annual police academy for youths kicked off Sunday in Vernon.

The Jean Minguy Memorial Youth Academy offers a week of training to expose youth to the rigours of a career in policing.

"We're looking forward to spending the week with this great group of kids. It should be a lot of fun," Vernon RCMP posted on their Facebook page.

The camp offers a "fully immersive depot-like experience where students will train, live, learn, eat, and overnight together as they navigate simulated police scenarios, complete daily physical training, learn foot drills, and receive basic instruction in police tactics, use of force, law, community policing principles and related academics."

The academy is open to local students in grades 11 and 12.

It wraps up on Saturday at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp.

On Sunday, recruits were given uniforms, sorted out their accommodations and were instructed on proper, military-style bunk-making.

And they did a lot of running ... "So. Much. Running."