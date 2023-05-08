Grand opening for new Coldstream Community Hall set for May 26

Photo: District of Coldstream

The opening of Coldstream's new Community Hall is set for May 26.

The hall "is nearing completion and will feature an event venue with capacity to host 210 people banquet style with the option for a smaller meeting room with capacity to host 55 people," the district says.

A grand opening event will take place May 26 "to celebrate the completion of this fantastic new amenity for the community."

More details are expected closer to the event date.

Meanwhile, the hall is already accepting rental bookings for weddings, celebrations of life, concerts, and other community events.

"Decisions regarding event allocation will start by May 12," the district says.

Rental requests will be accepted on a tentative basis and considered based on final facility operations until the process is refined.