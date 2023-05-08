Coldstream seeks Lake Country support in electoral boundary opposition

Photo: BC Boundaries Commission

Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte is enlisting backup in the district's opposition to recent provincial electoral boundary changes that separate Coldstream from Vernon and include it with Lake Country and the northern end of Kelowna.

At council's meeting this evening, Hoyte is expected to request a letter of support from the District of Lake Country, opposing the change, which would create the renamed Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding, removing Coldstream from Vernon-Monashee.

Hoyte will seek council support to request Lake Country write a letter to Premier David Eby supporting "Coldstream's objections to the recommendations made by the British Columbia Electoral Boundaries Commission in their final report dated April 3, 2023," council's agenda states.

"Specifically, the commission's recommendation to move the District of Coldstream out of the Vernon-Monashee riding and into the newly proposed Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding and the lack of opportunity to provide additional input following the presentation of the final report."

Last month, while Hoyte was on vacation, acting mayor Pat Cochrane said the district is "very disappointed and frustrated" by the change.

"Coldstream is a substantial component of the Greater Vernon entity in so many ways," said Cochrane. "It doesn't make any sense.

Boundary changes in the North Okanagan have elicited a litany of objections.

Vernon is also sending a letter of opposition to the premier, and Cherryville has also been excluded from Vernon-Monashee, placing it in the Kootenay-Monashee district. Meanwhile, the Regional District of North Okanagan's Area B is now split between three ridings.