Vernon art program a success for students

Photo: VSSRotary

Artwork that has been displayed throughout Vernon comes straight from BX Elementary students.

The pieces have been exhibited at Ratio Coffee, Phoenix Steak House, Boarding House Cafe and Wings.

It’s a catalog of work from kids of varying ages in kindergarten through grade 7. The displayed artwork is in a various mediums and from different age levels.

The work of 14 students was selected by a committee of teachers who looked for craftsmanship, unique representations, and skill level

Pieces were chosen throughout the year and made their way through participating local businesses.

"It was special to get feedback from families that had visited local businesses to see their child's art displayed,” said Meghan Budd, BX Elemtary teacher and project lead.

“I had one Grade 7 girls run up excitedly to tell me that her family had gone for dinner at Wings and taken a photo with her painting."

Vernon Silver Star Rotaty helped to coordinate the project by facilitating the connection between BX Elementary and local businesses. VSSRotary also donated the frames and mating for the students work.

"It's a testament to what makes Vernon and the North Okanagan so special when we see local business leaders proactively embrace ways to connect in the community, and support our youth," said Calvin Reich, President of VSSRotary.

VSSRotary hopes to be able to continue the project next year. It would like offer more art to more establishments as well.

"I think the connection between the community and the school has been very successful,” said Budd.

“Having your artwork in a frame makes it very special and will hopefully encourage our students to continue to explore their passions in fine arts."