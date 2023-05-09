New blood, leadership aim to reinvigorate men's soccer in Vernon

Photo: Donovan Righthand-Osterreicher

The North Okanagan Soccer League is making a comeback in Vernon with new sponsorship and its sights set high.

The league includes teams from Vernon and area, as well as Salmon Arm and Revelstoke.

The Salmon Arm Beer Badgers have won the league cup for two consecutive years, but Vernon's Iron Heart squad, formerly known as Sir Winton’s FC, is hoping to change that.

The Vernon men's soccer program has gone through its ups and downs, says Iron Heart team member Donovan Righthand-Osterreicher.

Past failures to secure reliable endorsement and an ever-changing roster and leadership team kept success just out of reach.

But, a partnership with Iron Heart Gym for the 2023 season has him excited.

Stable success has always seemed to elude the elite soccer players of Vernon, he says.

"I grew up here playing house soccer with my friends. Vernon is a great community and an even better place to live. It just sucks how there is no competitive team here that wins," said Righthand-Osterreicher.

It has been four years since a Vernon team has won a competitive NOSL title, says fellow member Brandon Richter.

Since the duo took over the club in 2022, the team went from relegation form to fourth place last year. In the 22/23 indoor winter league, they placed second.

"We have decided to recruit some talented internationals this year to raise the team's overall standard," says Righthand-Osterreicher.

"Winning is about being the best version of yourself on and off the field, and we know this is a multi-phase project. We are willing to dedicate the time it takes to build a solid foundation of success for Vernon men's soccer going forward."

The team hopes to boost a sense of pride with new players from Atletico De Madrid Academy and other prestigious European development programs.

Iron Heart defeated Vernon United 2-0 in its opening season game April 26.

They're in action again Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at Macdonald Park versus the Badgers.

For the full roster and schedule visit www.northokanagansoccer.ca.