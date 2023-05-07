Use caution on backcountry and OKIB roads

Photo: OKIB The bridge on Maw Main FSR is washed out.

UPDATE: 5:07 p.m.

Travel is not recommended in the north Westside backcountry due to washouts and poor road conditions.

Okanagan Indian Band is reminding people to use caution when using OKIB and Forestry Service Roads. They could be unusable or impassable because of slides and washouts.

Backcountry road users are being advised the roads across the Thompson Okanagan region that were closed in October 2021 following the 15 severe wildfires, remain closed. More information about the closures can be found here.

The band is also reminding people that dumping garbage at sandbagging sites is “both rude and illegal”.

Crews are still working to remove silt and debris near Whiteman Creek Bridge. When silt accumulates in the creek it raises the bottom of the riverbed which pushes water out of the creek and causes flooding.

Those wanting to track the flow of the creeks can click here. These water flow readings are taken in the watershed several kilometres inland. Water flows will be higher at the mouth of a creek

ORIGINAL: 12:40 p.m.

Okanagan Indian Band officials say there’s more snowpack that's expected to melt, but the situation in Parker Cove has improved.

According to the OKIB Facebook page, creek flows have reduced "substantially" Sunday, but there remains 39 centimetres of snowpack in the watershed that will likely melt in the coming days or weeks.

"It is hoped that lower overnight temperatures will continue to slow the rate of water coming down the mountain and spread the effects over a longer period of time," OKIB says.

Sunday, OKIB Emergency Management crews will fly over the watershed by helicopter to visually assess the situation.

Crews are also working to remove silt and debris by Whiteman’s Creek bridge. The creek is currently filled with silt and OKIB warns water may come over the bridge at some point.

Emergency crews are continuing to monitor five other creeks in the area, where water levels are rising but they have yet to overflow.

The community’s Emergency Support Services is closed Sunday and will reopen Monday at 10 a.m. The ESS is located at #8 Bonneau Rd at New Horizons. Currently 55 total households and 110 evacuees have registered with ESS services.