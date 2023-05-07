Creek flows have reduced 'substantially,' but more snowpack expected to melt above OKIB land

Photo: Castanet

Okanagan Indian Band officials say there’s more snowpack that's expected to melt, but the situation in Parker Cove has improved.

According to the OKIB Facebook page, creek flows have reduced "substantially" Sunday, but there remains 39 centimetres of snowpack in the watershed that will likely melt in the coming days or weeks.

"It is hoped that lower overnight temperatures will continue to slow the rate of water coming down the mountain and spread the effects over a longer period of time," OKIB says.

Sunday, OKIB Emergency Management crews will fly over the watershed by helicopter to visually assess the situation.

Crews are also working to remove silt and debris by Whiteman’s Creek bridge. The creek is currently filled with silt and OKIB warns water may come over the bridge at some point.

Emergency crews are continuing to monitor five other creeks in the area, where water levels are rising but they have yet to overflow.

The community’s Emergency Support Services is closed Sunday and will reopen Monday at 10 a.m. The ESS is located at #8 Bonneau Rd at New Horizons. Currently 55 total households and 110 evacuees have registered with ESS services.