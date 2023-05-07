Fly Fishers Society holds kids free weekend at Polson Park pond

Chelsey Mutter

Fish were biting Sunday morning at Polson Park pond as families bubbled with excitement.

The Kalamalka Fly Fishers Society put on their annual kids free fishing event this weekend, bringing in dozens of families and attendees.

“We are fishing for trout, rainbow trout to be exact, that they just stocked on Wednesday,” said one attendee, Lilly Hamnell.

Bill Kirkland, president of Kalamalka Fly Fishers Society, says the day is going swimmingly.

“Turn out’s been good. Weather yesterday was a little bit iffy to start, but today, cloud cover is great, fishing’s been pretty good and lots of smiles. It’s been good,” said Kirkland

Mya caught her first fish Saturday, and came back the next day to try her hand again. She proudly displayed her catch before throwing it back to her dad.

“It’s a lot of fun spending time with my friends and family,” Mya said.

Polson pond was stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout on Wednesday in preparation for the event. Freshwater Fisheries delivered the fish.

“It’s one of the most memorable and enjoyable things that our club does. It’s nice to see kids have an opportunity to catch fish in this setting,” said Kirkland.

“We’re making memories and hopefully we’re turning some youngsters into some fishermen.”

Rei is another kid who came to fish today. He hasn’t caught a fish yet, but thinks he has a chance today.

“He hasn’t caught any fish ever, so it’s going to be [his] first time to catch after he catches the catfish,” said mom Naoko Shibata.

The free event will be happening Sunday until 3 p.m.