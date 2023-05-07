Vernon Yacht Club Boat Show takes place today and features some of the newest boats on the market

A little inclement weather isn't stopping boat enthusiasts from checking out the Vernon Yacht Club Boat Show this weekend.

The show wraps up this afternoon at the yacht club's marina, 7919 Okanagan Landing Rd.

Dave Groleau, with the yacht club, said the show had to take a three-year hiatus due to COVID, but is back for the 30th show in the club's 70-year history.

“We've got new boats from lots of different manufacturers. We have lots of kid's displays and other activities,” Groleau said.

Groleau said weather permitting, people can take in a sail boat ride on Okanagan Lake today.

“We have the club fully open so the public can see what the yacht club is all about,” Groleau said.

“It's an opportunity for people to come down, walk the dock, look at some new boats and see what we are all about.”

For more information on the VYC, check out their website.