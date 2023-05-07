Black belts compete today at the Taekwon-do Canadian Nationals in Vernon's Kal Tire Place

More than 550 athletes are at Kal Tire Place this weekend for the Taekwon-do Canadian Nationals.

The lower belts took to the mats Saturday at the Vernon event, with the black belts taking centre stage today.

The tournament is being sponsored by Vernon's Sundance Martial Arts and club owner David White is encouraging people to check out the action.

“This is the second-largest tournament in the last two decades for the Canadian Taekwon-do Federation,” White said, adding admission is free. “We have never seen anything like this in Vernon.”

Black belts will not only be competing for the national title, but also for a spot on the Canadian national team that will head to Finland at the International Taekwon-do World Championships this fall.

“The action is going to be incredible and the level is going to be really high,” said White.

The black belts will compete from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.