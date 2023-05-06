Lumby officials keeping close eye on the weather and area creeks

Photo: File photo

The Village of Lumby is reminding residents living in and around Bessette and Duteau creeks they should prepare for water levels to rise

It is the resident's responsibility to protect their property from flooding.

Sand and sandbag stations have been set up at 2250 Shields Ave., across from the Lumby Curling Club and 1910 Faulkner Ave., at the entrance to the Monashee Family Park.

“Residents should do a check of their outdoor spaces and remove items that may be carried downstream and become blockages within creeks and remove items from crawl spaces and basements that are prone to flooding,” Lumby officials said in a press release.

“The village is monitoring weather notifications, provincial recommendations, creek levels and working to take appropriate steps to mitigate and/or prepare for flooding within our community.”

Current weather reports show rain showers, heavy at times will happen today, tonight and into Sunday.

The forecast is calling for 15 to 30 mm of rain and possible thunderstorms in some areas.

During a rain event, water levels can rise quickly, and officials are asking the public to stay clear of creeks and creek banks and to use extreme caution around any creeks within the community.

The village is encouraging residents to download the Alertable App to be notified of any alerts or orders that may affect Lumby.

The Alertable App is available for Android or Apple devices.